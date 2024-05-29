Skip to Content

Creative Arts Workshop: Music/Jam Session

Creative Arts Workshop: Music/Jam Session August 15 at 1 pm

When:

Thu. Aug 15, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET

Where:

Bldg. 106, Rm. D100

6439 Garners Ferry Road

Columbia, SC

Cost:

Free

We are delighted to invite you to the Columbia VAHCS Creative Arts Workshop: Music/Jam Session. This exciting event will take place on August 15th from 1 pm to 3 pm at the Dorn VAMC, Building 106, Room D100.

Bring your instrument and join us for a fun and collaborative jam session with fellow veterans. This workshop is a perfect opportunity to share your love of music and play together in a supportive environment.

Event Details:

  • Date: August 15th

  • Time: 1 pm - 3 pm

  • Location: Dorn VAMC, Building 106, Room D100

  • Capacity: Limited to 20 participants

To reserve your spot, please click here to sign up.

This session is part of our preparation for the Columbia VAHCS Local Creative Arts Competition on September 18th. Veterans interested in participating in the competition should submit their artwork by September 4th.

For more information, please contact Kinsey C. Silvers at kinsey.silvers2@va.gov or 803-439-6865, or Candace L. Young at candace.young1@va.gov or 803-479-1847.

We look forward to making music with you!

Last updated: