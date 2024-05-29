Creative Arts Workshop: Music/Jam Session
Thu. Aug 15, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET
Bldg. 106, Rm. D100
6439 Garners Ferry Road
Columbia, SC
Free
We are delighted to invite you to the Columbia VAHCS Creative Arts Workshop: Music/Jam Session. This exciting event will take place on August 15th from 1 pm to 3 pm at the Dorn VAMC, Building 106, Room D100.
Bring your instrument and join us for a fun and collaborative jam session with fellow veterans. This workshop is a perfect opportunity to share your love of music and play together in a supportive environment.
Event Details:
Capacity: Limited to 20 participants