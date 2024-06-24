Skip to Content

This is a reminder that due to the upcoming Independence Day holiday, all Columbia VAHCS outpatient clinics and administrative offices will be closed Thursday, July 4, 2024. Please dial 911 or visit the closest emergency department in a life-threatening emergency. 

July Summer Health Fair

Columbia VAHCS Summer Health Fair July 17 @ 11 am

When:

Wed. Jul 17, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

Patriot's Park (Courtyard outside Cafeteria)

6439 Garners Ferry Road

Columbia, SC

Cost:

Free

Come out and join us on July 17, at Dorn VAMC's Patriot's Park for our Summer Health Fair. We will have more than 30 departments and health programs in attendance to help educate our Veterans on the services available to them, including:

  • Whole Health

  • Suicide Prevention

  • MOVE! Program

  • Women's Health Program

  • Telehealth

  • HUDVASH

  • PACT Act

  • Food & Nutrition

  • AND LOTS MORE!

    We hope to see you all there!

