July Summer Health Fair
When:
Wed. Jul 17, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Patriot's Park (Courtyard outside Cafeteria)
6439 Garners Ferry Road
Columbia, SC
Cost:
Free
Come out and join us on July 17, at Dorn VAMC's Patriot's Park for our Summer Health Fair. We will have more than 30 departments and health programs in attendance to help educate our Veterans on the services available to them, including:
Whole Health
Suicide Prevention
MOVE! Program
Women's Health Program
Telehealth
HUDVASH
PACT Act
Food & Nutrition
AND LOTS MORE!
We hope to see you all there!