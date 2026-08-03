Health services

Talk with an advice nurse if you have questions about your care or for help in deciding whether you need an urgent or routine appointment.

VA Health Connect Clinical Contact Center (https://www.va.gov/initiatives/va-health-connect/)

Need medical advice right away? Call VA Health Connect Clinical Contact Center before going to urgent care or Need medical advice right away? Call us before going to urgent care or the emergency room.

Call or chat with VA Health Connect Clinical Contact Center 24/7/365

If you’re enrolled in VA health care, you can call to speak to a nurse, connect with a medical provider, relay a message or schedule an appointment with your primary care team, or get help with your prescriptions. You can also download the VA Health Chat app (https://mobile.va.gov/app/va-health-chat).