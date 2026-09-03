Caregiver support
The Columbia VA Health Care System offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.
Connect with a support coordinator
The Columbia VA HCS Caregivers Support Program can be reached at
Care we provide through the Columbia VA Health Care System
If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA Columbia South Carolina caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:
- Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
- Matching you with services and benefits
- Connecting you with local resources and programs
VA Caregiver Support Line
The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Columbia, South Carolina, region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.
Phone: 855-260-3274