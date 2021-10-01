Health Care for Homeless Veterans (HCHV)
If you are a Veteran who is homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail, the Columbia VA Health Care System can help you. Contact a homeless services care coordinator to get help.
Connect with a care coordinator
Terri Davis
HCHV Program Coordinator, Columbia
VA Columbia South Carolina health care
Phone: 803-776-4000 ext. 57887
Email: Terri.Davis8@va.gov
Sherry Martell
HCHV Program Coordinator, Upstate
VA Columbia South Carolina health care
Phone: 864-299-1600 ext. 22755
Email: sherry.martell@va.gov
Care we provide at Columbia VA Health Care System
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact a Columbia VA HCS homeless services care coordinator to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Support with justice system navigation and community re-entry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Treatment for addiction and depression
- Health and dental care