Health Care for Homeless Veterans (HCHV)

If you are a Veteran who is homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail, the Columbia VA Health Care System can help you. Contact a homeless services care coordinator to get help.

Connect with a care coordinator

Terri Davis

HCHV Program Coordinator, Columbia

VA Columbia South Carolina health care

Phone: 803-776-4000 ext. 57887

Email: Terri.Davis8@va.gov

Sherry Martell

HCHV Program Coordinator, Upstate

VA Columbia South Carolina health care

Phone: 864-299-1600 ext. 22755

Email: sherry.martell@va.gov

Care we provide at Columbia VA Health Care System

We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact a Columbia VA HCS homeless services care coordinator to get help with: 

  • Immediate food and shelter, including both transitional and permanent housing
  • Job training, life skills development, and education
  • Support with justice system navigation and community re-entry from jail
  • Financial support to prevent homelessness
  • Treatment for addiction and depression
  • Health and dental care
