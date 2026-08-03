Skip to Content

Health Care for Homeless Veterans (HCHV)

If you are a Veteran who is homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail, the Columbia VA Health Care System can help you. Contact a homeless services care coordinator to get help.

Connect with a care coordinator

Darryl Washington

Health Care for Homeless Veterans Outreach, Columbia

VA Columbia South Carolina health care

Phone:

Email: darryl.washington@va.gov

Stephen Bates

HCHV Outreach, Upstate

VA Columbia South Carolina health care

Phone:

Email: stephen.bates1@va.gov

Care we provide at Columbia VA Health Care System

We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact a Columbia VA HCS homeless services care coordinator to get help with: 

  • Immediate food and shelter, including transitional housing
  • Referrals to permanent housing options
  • Job training, life skills development, and education
  • Support with justice system navigation and community re-entry from jail
  • Referrals to financial support to prevent homelessness
  • Treatment for addiction and depression
  • Health and dental care for eligible Veterans

Other resources

  • Learn about VA's commitment to ending homelessness among Veterans nationwide and how to get involved.

  • VA Columbia South Carolina is a center for excellence for Veteran-focused mental health care. We can connect you with the help you need.

  • Find out how to get support for substance use problems through VA.

Last updated: 