Health Care for Homeless Veterans (HCHV)
If you are a Veteran who is homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail, the Columbia VA Health Care System can help you. Contact a homeless services care coordinator to get help.
Connect with a care coordinator
Darryl Washington
Health Care for Homeless Veterans Outreach, Columbia
VA Columbia South Carolina health care
Phone:
Email: darryl.washington@va.gov
Stephen Bates
HCHV Outreach, Upstate
VA Columbia South Carolina health care
Phone:
Email: stephen.bates1@va.gov
Care we provide at Columbia VA Health Care System
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact a Columbia VA HCS homeless services care coordinator to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter, including transitional housing
- Referrals to permanent housing options
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Support with justice system navigation and community re-entry from jail
- Referrals to financial support to prevent homelessness
- Treatment for addiction and depression
- Health and dental care for eligible Veterans