Mental health care
Columbia VA Health Care System operates a comprehensive behavioral health program. We are a regional center of excellence for Veteran-focused mental health care. Ask a care coordinator about treatment options suited to your unique needs.
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Care we provide at the Columbia VA Health Care System
The Behavioral Health Department offers both inpatient and outpatient services, including telehealth appointments. We provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a variety of issues impacting emotional well-being. Our services include:
- Psychiatry
- Psychology
- Services for Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless
- Treatment for addictive disorders, including residential rehabilitation treatment programs
- Transition and care management for returning Veterans (OIF/OEF/OND)
Confidentiality
Mental health services are confidential. We will not talk to anyone about information you share unless you give written consent. Under federal law, a few exceptions to this rule exist. If you have questions, please ask your mental health provider.
Keep Your Firearms Secure
Creating time and space between crisis and action provides crucial moments to face life's challenges.
https://www.va.gov/reach/lethal-means/
Spread the Word
You don’t need to be an expert to make a difference. Support Veterans by promoting lethal means safety. Share and use the downloadable resources and information on our Spread the Word page.