Patient advocates
The patient advocates with the Columbia VA Health Care System are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
If you have a compliment, complaint, or other issue which you believe requires resolution, please contact one of our patient representatives. Their contact information is provided below:
Contact 803-776-4000 ext. 56937 (1-800-293-8262)
- Lisa Boxton
- Nate Gantt
- Maurice "Reesie" Gillard
- Michelle Hayes
- Maggie Lockett
- Candler Rhodes
- Lynet Winfrey
- Lisa Young
- Evetta Gregg
Care we provide at Columbia VA Health Care System
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights