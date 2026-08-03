Returning service member care
Columbia VA Health Care System provides health care and other benefits to the newest Veterans returning from service, even if you are still on active duty or an activated member of the National Guard or Reserve. Talk to a care coordinator about making use of your health care benefits.
Connect with a care coordinator
Scott Smith M.ED, BSN, RN, CMGT-BC
Post-9/11 Military2VA Program Manager
VA Columbia South Carolina health care
Phone:
Email: scott.smithb7078@va.gov
Care we provide at Columbia VA Health Care System
We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:
- Polytrauma care
- Rehabilitation
- Mental health care
- Counseling
- Family benefits counseling
- Referral assistance
Vet Centers
Vet Centers are counseling centers that help Veterans readjust after deployment. The Vet Center in Columbia , SC provides counseling for individuals, groups, married couples, and families. They also provide guidance and referrals for other VA and community resources.