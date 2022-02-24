Columbia VA HCS Hosts American Red Cross Blood Drive

PRESS RELEASE

February 24, 2022

Columbia , SC — Columbia, SC — The Columbia VA Health Care System (VAHCS) hosted its first blood drive of 2022 in partnership with the American Red Cross, Feb. 23, at the Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center.

As hospitals across the U.S. face critical blood supply shortages with blood drives throughout the country being postponed due to Covid-19, blood drives like this play an important role in keeping hospitals equipped with the amount of blood they need.

“As far as we've come in modern medicine, we still have no real substitute for blood,” said Dr. B. James McCallum, Columbia VAHCS’ Education Service’s Associate Chief of Staff. “When there are shortages, we have nowhere else to go. When you donate blood, you are quite literally saving someone's life.”

With the emergency need for blood, not only across the U.S., but in South Carolina as well, employees at the Dorn VA Medical Center were asked to roll up their sleeves and do their part to help with this crisis.

“With the [blood supply] shortage going on right now, I think it is really important to come out and give what I can,” said Kimberley Bond, a registered nurse, Columbia VA HCS’s mobile unit cardiology case manager, and recent recipient of her American Red Cross Gallon Pin. “If people don’t step up and donate as often as they can, then someone, somewhere, may not be able to get any blood if they need it.”

In total, approximately 70 Dorn VA Medical Center employees donated at the blood drive, resulting in 60 units of blood that will be distributed to hospitals across the nation, with each pint having the capability of saving up to three lives.

“American Red Cross is facing a national blood crisis – its worst blood shortage in over a decade, posing a concerning risk to patient care. Doctors have been forced to make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions and who will need to wait until more products become available,” said Sally Fox, an account manager for American Red Cross. “Blood donations are critically needed to help prevent further delays in vital medical treatments. The blood drive today is essential in helping replenish the blood supply.”

Despite the hardships the Covid pandemic have caused for blood drives across the U.S., this marks the 14th blood drive hosted by the Columbia VA HCS since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

To be eligible to donate blood, a person must be at least 17 (16 with parental consent), be in good health, weigh at least 110 pounds (120 pounds if 16 years old) and present valid photo identification with signature. To find a blood drive near you visit: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.

To keep up with all the latest things happening in the Columbia VAHCS follow us on Facebook and Instagram @VaColumbiaSC.