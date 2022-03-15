Columbia VA Health Care System to host Virtual Town Hall

PRESS RELEASE

March 15, 2022

Columbia , SC — The Columbia VA will host its next monthly Virtual Veterans Town Hall meeting March 25 from 2 to 3 p.m., for Veterans served by the Columbia VA Health Care System. Typically, these Virtual Veterans’ Town Hall meetings will occur every month on the fourth Friday of the month.

This event will be hosted on Microsoft Teams. Use this link to join - Join Microsoft Teams Meeting or call in at 872-701-0185 with the conference ID: 963 618 455#.

Leadership and representatives from the Columbia VA Health Care System and Veterans Benefits Administration will provide updates and answer questions.

For more information about the town hall event, please contact Evetta Gregg at 803-776-4000 at ext. 57696.

The Columbia Veterans Affairs Health Care System provides care for nearly 87,000 Veterans throughout South Carolina annually.

