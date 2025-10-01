News Releases
Get the latest news from the Columbia VA Health Care System. For more information about Columbia VA HCS, contact our Public Affairs Office at 803-776-4000, ext. 56519.
January 6, 2022
The Columbia VA will host its monthly Virtual Veteran’s Town Hall meeting January 28, beginning at 1 p.m., for Veterans served by the Columbia VA Health Care System.
December 17, 2021
The Columbia Knights of Columbus – Bishop England Assembly held their annual First Responders Dinner, Dec. 15, where they honored seven individuals who have served their country or their community.
November 9, 2021
Initial work has begun on the construction of a Fisher House in Columbia, South Carolina for the Columbia VA Health Care System. This house will allow veteran families to stay free of charge while a loved one receives medical care, supporting up to 16 families on any given night.
October 27, 2021
The safety and care of Veterans and our workforce are top priorities for the Department of Veterans of Affairs.
October 18, 2021
Virtual Veterans Town Hall meeting planned for Veterans served by the Columbia VA Health Care System