Skip to Content

News Releases

Get the latest news from the Columbia VA Health Care System. For more information about Columbia VA HCS, contact our Public Affairs Office at 803-776-4000, ext. 56519.

  • January 6, 2022

    The Columbia VA will host its monthly Virtual Veteran’s Town Hall meeting January 28, beginning at 1 p.m., for Veterans served by the Columbia VA Health Care System.

  • December 17, 2021

    The Columbia Knights of Columbus – Bishop England Assembly held their annual First Responders Dinner, Dec. 15, where they honored seven individuals who have served their country or their community.

  • November 9, 2021

    Initial work has begun on the construction of a Fisher House in Columbia, South Carolina for the Columbia VA Health Care System. This house will allow veteran families to stay free of charge while a loved one receives medical care, supporting up to 16 families on any given night.

  • October 27, 2021

    The safety and care of Veterans and our workforce are top priorities for the Department of Veterans of Affairs.

  • October 18, 2021

    Virtual Veterans Town Hall meeting planned for Veterans served by the Columbia VA Health Care System