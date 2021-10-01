Policies

Find VA policies on privacy and patient rights, family rights, visitation, and more.

Before visiting a patient at a VA facility, review these guidelines:

Visiting hours:

Call the medical center for specific ward visiting hours and information.

Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center: 803-776-4000

All Veterans WILL need to enter through the appropriate screening process at Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center or checkpoints at our VA outpatient clinics. All Veterans who enter any of the Columbia VA Health Care System’s facilities will be pre-screened.

We are suspending visitor entry until further notice. Visitors will be asked to wait in their car or at a table/bench for the Veteran to complete their appointment.

Washing hands

You must follow hand-hygiene policy guidelines, which require you to practice good hand hygiene when you enter and exit patient rooms, and at other times as directed by staff.

Following infection-control guidelines

You must follow guidelines on infection-control signs and report to the nurses' station for instructions before you enter a patient's room.

Prohibited items

You're not allowed to bring weapons, cameras, or other prohibited items into the medical center, except when you're conducting official business authorized by the Director or their designee. If you have questions about what qualifies as official business, please contact the facility's Director.

Security

The Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center has a Police Service. Our officers provide 24-hour patrols of the facility and parking lots. For general police assistance, please dial 55595. In case of an emergency, dial 56911. Report all suspicious or criminal activity, vehicle accidents, and personal property losses to the VA Police while on the facility grounds as soon as possible.

Because the VA medical center is federal property, all persons and bags are subject to search. In addition, no weapons, alcohol, or illegal drugs are permitted.