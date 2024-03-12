The major advantage of the center is that Veterans can get care right away…there is no wait. Additionally, they can get the care they need from wherever they may be located and do not need to travel to see a provider. If the care required by a Veteran is too complex for the center to handle, the center will coordinate the necessary care with the Veteran’s preferred VA facility with appropriate follow up. Additionally, any care and interactions Veterans have with the center are recorded in their official VA medical records which ensures care continuity (i.e. a Veteran’s regular primary care physician can see the interaction and care provided by the center and can continue a treatment plan if required).

VA Video Connect is a secure video app available for Android, iOS, and Windows devices. The app connects Veterans with their health care team from anywhere, using encryption to ensure a secure and private session. You can learn more at: https://mobile.va.gov/app/va-video-connect.

The Clinical Contact Center is safe and private. The center is compliant with Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and will only share your information with your selected provider, pharmacy, and other VA providers who may be involved in your care and have a need to know.