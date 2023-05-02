The Fisher House creates a warm and compassionate environment for families to find support from others in similar situations. Caring staff and volunteers are available to assist guests.

The Columbia VA Fisher House is a 2-story, 15,000 square foot home which offers 16 spacious guest rooms, each with a private bathroom. Each room has a TV, DVD player, alarm clock, hair dryer, internet connection and telephone for local calls.

Guests share a fully-equipped gourmet kitchen, dining room with seating for 22, living room, family room with a flat screen TV and toys for children, and out-door patio. Other features include modern laundry facilities, Wi-Fi, and wheelchair accessibility.