VA is providing the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccines, as authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Supply varies by facility. Congress has passed a law which allows us to offer COVID-19 vaccines to the following groups who are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine: • Veterans • Spouse of a Veteran • Caregivers of a Veteran • Recipients of Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA) benefits