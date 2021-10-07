The DAISY Award was established by the DAISY Foundation in memory of J. Patrick Barnes who died at 33 of an auto-immune disease. Patrick's family was awestruck by the clinical skills, caring and compassion of the nurses who cared for him. They created this national award to honor his memory and thank nurses everywhere. The DAISY Award is presented quarterly to two Columbia VA nurses who are nominated by a Veteran, family member, employee, or volunteer witnessing extraordinary inpatient or outpatient care. Nomination forms can be found throughout Columbia VA’s main campus, our outpatient clinics, or click "NOMINATE YOUR NURSE" to fill out an online form.