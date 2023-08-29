Emergency Preparedness

Make a Plan

Make a plan today. Your family may not be together if a disaster strikes, so it is important to know which types of disasters could affect your area. Know how you’ll contact one another and reconnect if separated. Establish a family meeting place that’s familiar and easy to find.

Step 1: Put a plan together by discussing the questions below with your family, friends or household to start your emergency plan.

Step 2: Consider specific needs in your household.

Step 3: Fill out a Family Emergency Plan

Step 4: Practice your plan with your family/household

See the Hurricane Preparedness Guide for Veterans and Families below

Guidance, links and printable material is available at Ready.gov.

Hurricane Preparedness Guide for Veterans and Families (PDF)