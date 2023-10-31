Mobile Prosthetic & Orthotic Care (MoPOC)

MoPOC offers state of the art, accessible prosthetic and orthotic (P&O) services for rural-based Veterans and those who experience barriers traveling to VA facilities. MoPOC brings convenient and comfortable P&O specialty care to VA Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs) and Veterans’ homes. Mobile units are staffed by VA Certified Prosthetists/Orthotists and equipped with a suite of tools and technologies to deliver onsite, seamless care. Veteran services include the fabrication, modification and fitting of custom prosthetic and orthotic devices.