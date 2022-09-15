My HealtheVet
Get a Premium My HealtheVet account My HealtheVet makes it easy to communicate with your health care team, manage your appointments and health records, and refill prescriptions online. Read below to learn how to upgrade to a Premium My HealtheVet account online or in person if you're a VA patient.
Welcome to the My HealtheVet University! You'll find a series of videos to help you navigate My HealtheVet to help you find information you're looking for whether you're new to the platform or a pro who needs a refresher.
Here, you'll learn how to:
- Set up an account
- Upgrade to a premium account
- Learn how to use Secure Messaging to contact your providers
- Use the Blue Button tool to download your medical records and history
- Much, much more!
Candler Rhodes
My Healthevet Coordinator
VA Columbia South Carolina health care
Phone: (803) 776-4000 x7624
Email: candler.rhodes@va.gov
Video--Welcome to My Healthevet
My HealtheVet is your VA online patient health portal. Take control of your health care by combining several important tools all in one convenient place.
Video--Register for a My HealtheVet account
Veterans can conveniently manage their health care with My HealtheVet, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ online patient portal. My HealtheVet’s features enable Veterans to refill VA prescriptions, track health measures, view personal health information, and more. This video outlines the step-by-step process of registering for a My HealtheVet account as a VA patient.
Video--Put a Premium on Your Health
Upgrading to a free My HealtheVet Premium account helps you get the most out of your U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs online patient health portal. With just a few steps, you’ll have access to all of the portal’s premium features, such as viewing your medical records, using Secure Messaging, and signing in to VA Mobile apps. Learn more about My HealtheVet Premium accounts at myhealth.va.gov/premium.
Video--Refill Your Prescriptions with My HealtheVet
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs makes it easy for Veterans to manage their VA prescriptions online through My HealtheVet, VA’s online patient portal. Veterans can visit My HealtheVet’s Refill VA Prescriptions page to request refills of their VA prescriptions. They must be registered as VA patients to refill their VA prescriptions through My HealtheVet. Learn more about My HealtheVet at myhealth.va.gov.
Video--Secure Messaging on My Healthevet
By upgrading to a Premium My HealtheVet account and opting in to Secure Messaging, Veterans can put their health and well-being into their hands.
Video--VA Blue Button Reports
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs makes it easy to access your VA medical records through My HealtheVet, VA’s online patient portal. With My HealtheVet’s VA Blue Button feature, you can download your personal health information to save, print, or share it with your family members, caregivers, and non-VA providers. You will need a My HealtheVet Premium account to access your VA health information through VA Blue Button. Learn more about My HealtheVet Premium accounts at myhealth.va.gov/premium or by watching the “Put a Premium on Your Health” video: https://youtu.be/87dt_z8LeRM.
Video--My HealtheVet Patient Generated Health Data
Patient Generated Health Data (PGHD) empowers you to be more engaged in your care. Shared Vitals is the first PGHD feature offered in My HealtheVet. The Shared Vitals feature lets you record and share your vitals that are saved to the Shared patient generated health database. With the Shared Vitals feature, you can enter information for Blood Pressure, Blood Sugar, Body Temperature, Body Weight, Heat Rate, Pain, Pulse Oximetry, and Respiratory Rate. This video demonstrates how to use the Shared Vitals feature. You will need a My HealtheVet Premium account to access Shared Vitals.
Learn more about My HealtheVet Premium accounts at https://www.myhealth.va.gov/premium or by watching the “Put a Premium on Your Health” video: https://youtu.be/87dt_z8LeRM.
New to My HealtheVet? Watch the “Welcome to My HealtheVet” video: https://www.youtube.com//watch?v=0gKG...
Contents of This Video:
0:00 Introduction
0:42 Difference between the Vitals feature and the Shared Vitals feature.
1:50 Add a new shared vital.
3:02 View the user agreement.
3:19 Review the shared vital entry.
3:29 Contact your VA health care team if you have concerns.
3:47 How to learn more about the Shared Vitals feature.
3:58 Visit myhealth.va.gov