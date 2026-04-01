Ronnie Mack

Mr. Mack has more than 30 years of experience working in government organizations. Mr. Mack is an U.S. Air Force Veteran and has more than 20 years of health care experience and leadership experience working in diverse organizations. While in the Air Force, he served assignments in Philadelphia, Pa., Hawaii, Florida, and Kyrgyzstan. His positions included, Chief Information Officer, Tricare Operations Officer, Medical Logistics Officer, Air Force Institute of Technology Civilian Scholarship Recipient, and Director of Medical Modernization and Standardization for Defense Logistics Agency-Troop Support.

Mr. Mack holds a master’s in Public Administration with a specialization in public personnel management from Troy State University, and a master’s in Health Administration from the University of South Carolina. He is active on several boards and organizations to include: The Midlands Community Development Corporation Board, a former board member of the Combined Federal Campaign of the Central Savannah River Area Board, and a lifetime member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.