Stories
Read about what's happening in our Columbia VA Health Care System community.
Three Columbia VA Health Care System optometry residents were selected to present their clinical cases at the American Academy of Optometry’s annual meeting, showcasing how specialized eye care can identify serious health conditions, improve vision & help patients find relief from painful symptoms.
For U.S. Army & Air Force Veteran Lyman Gibbs, a diagnosis of medullary thyroid carcinoma changed more than his health. It changed the way he viewed VA health care.
Modernized surgical facilities, robotic-assisted technology, and enhanced patient privacy mark a new chapter in delivering high-quality health care to Veterans.
COLUMBIA, SC – For nearly six years, Sherleita Corley knew she could count on a phone call from U.S. Army Veteran, Timothy Langston.
One by one, their names were spoken.
The Columbia VA Health Care System joined the Columbia VA Regional Office and community partners on June 27, 2026, to host a Freedom 250 Celebration, honoring the generations of Veterans whose service and sacrifice have preserved the freedoms Americans enjoy today.
The Columbia VA Health Care System recognized the graduates of its 2026 Leadership Effectiveness Accountability Development (LEAD) Program during a special graduation ceremony on June 11, 2026, celebrating the next generation of leaders committed to serving Veterans.
The Columbia VA Health Care System officially launched its 2026 Summer Student Volunteer Program on June 1 with a new student orientation, welcoming dozens of aspiring health care professionals for an enriching summer of service and learning.
Temperatures reached nearly 90 degrees, but the heat did not stop Columbia VA Health Care System employees from showing up in support of homeless Veterans during the annual VA2K Walk and Roll event on May 20, 2026, at the Dorn VA Medical Center Wellness Path.
Columbia VA and Charleston VA Health Care Systems held a joint Research Week program on May 21, 2026, bringing together investigators, medical leaders, staff, and research partners for a full day of presentations, collaboration, and scientific exchange.