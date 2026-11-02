Stories
Read about what's happening in our Columbia VA Health Care System community.
The roar of motorcycle engines has become a familiar—and welcome—sound in support of Veterans at the Columbia VA Health Care System, thanks to the continued dedication of the Nam Knights Motorcycle Club – Moonshine Chapter.
Celebrating the Heartbeat of the Columbia VA Health Care System
The Columbia VA Health Care System Professional Development Council recognized exceptional nurses through its Lifetime Achievement Award, honoring careers marked by sustained excellence, leadership, and meaningful contributions to the nursing profession on May 1, 2026.
The Columbia VA Health Care System’s Healthcare for Homeless Veterans program hosted a Landlord Fair on April 14, bringing together local landlords, property managers, and community partners to expand housing opportunities for Veterans experiencing homelessness.
The Columbia VA Health Care System marked a major milestone in expanding access to Veteran care with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Florence VA Clinic on April 24, 2026.
At 101 years old, Margaret Brewer has outlived most of the people and places that shaped her early life. The war that called her to serve ended more than 80 years ago. The generation she belonged to is steadily fading from view.
The Columbia VA Health Care System served more than 54 Veteran households and 128 individuals during a drive-through food pantry March 24, connecting Veterans not only with food, but with critical health and social support services.
COLUMBIA, South Carolina – (March 29, 2026) National Vietnam War Veterans Day is observed annually on March 29 in the United States. It is a national observance that recognizes Veterans who served in the U.S. military during the Vietnam War.
When Melissa Maguina stepped onto the stage to present her project at a national healthcare leadership conference, she knew the moment was special. What she didn’t expect was to leave with first place.
During National Recreation Therapy Month in February, two certified recreation therapists at the Columbia VA Health Care System are highlighting how activity-based interventions help Veterans heal, reconnect and rediscover purpose.