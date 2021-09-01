Skip to Content
Ce-Ce Mazyck: A Personal Journey

Despite growing up in a tumultuous environment that included being the daughter of high school students turned drug addicts, suffering abuse at the hands of a family member, and surviving a suicide attempt, Centra “Ce-Ce” Mazyck did not let her trauma define her future.

Centra “Ce-Ce” Mazyck poses for a photo at the Horseshoe on the campus of her alma mater, the University of South Carolina.

Breast cancer: something everyone should be aware

Since 1985, the United States has observed part or all of October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Red Coat Ambassador program exemplifies excellence in Veteran care

Military Veterans are made up of a variety of different characteristics. Some were enlisted, some officers; some are a little younger, some a little older; some saw combat, some did not. The list goes on, but one thing all Veterans have in common is their commitment to protect our nation.

An image of Red Coat Ambassador of the Year Joe Buais helping a Veteran navigate the Kiosk as he checks in for his appointment
