Stories
Read about what's happening in our Columbia VA Health Care System community.
When Marine Corps Veteran Jerry Brown walked into the Dorn VA Health Care System during the 2025 Vet’s Charity Ride, he expected to lend a hand for a few hours. Instead, he found a mission that continues to shape the lives of hundreds of Veterans and their families.
COLUMBIA, South Carolina – The daughter, mother and grandmother of a family of Veterans has been making and sending cards to Veterans at the Columbia VA Health Care System for years. The latest box just arrived in time for Valentine’s Day.
When Army Veteran James J. Galluzzo III realized he was out of breath climbing a single flight of stairs, he knew something had to change.
The Columbia VA Health Care System’s annual Veterans Charity Ride marked a major milestone this year, celebrating 25 years of sustained community support for Veterans and reinforcing a legacy built on service, partnership and impact beyond clinical care.
Columbia VA Health Care System earned seven Zero Harm Awards through South Carolina’s statewide Zero Harm initiative, recognizing 2024 calendar year performance in preventing patient harm and improving outcomes across clinical and priority areas.
The Columbia VA Health Care System earned three major recognitions from its Veterans Integrated Service Network for Fiscal Year 2025, highlighting its commitment to continuous improvement, staff engagement and enhanced Veteran care through Lean principles.
For families staying at the Columbia VA Fisher House, a home-cooked meal often means more than a break from daily routines. It means comfort during uncertainty and a reminder that support extends beyond hospital walls.
The Columbia VA Health Care System surpassed a 90% trust score this month, marking a significant milestone in Veteran confidence and satisfaction across its facilities.
The Department of Veterans Affairs announced it permanently housed 51,936 homeless Veterans across the country in FY 2025 — the highest number since VA began tracking unique Veterans instead of total housing placements. That total represented an increase of 4,011 Veterans over the previous year.
When Navy Veteran Tom Wishart received a call from the Columbia VA Health Care System asking if he wanted to be screened for lung cancer, he agreed without hesitation. He quit smoking in July 2022 after several attempts and believed nothing serious would be found.