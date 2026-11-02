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Stories

Read about what's happening in our Columbia VA Health Care System community.

  • Dr. Nosizwe Sellers, VA Southeast Network (VISN 7) Clinical Lead for the Primary Care Integrated Clinical Community, has achieved a significant professional milestone by earning the distinguished Fellow (FACHE) status from the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE).

    The FACHE credential is the highest distinction awarded by ACHE, a globally recognized society dedicated to advancing healthcare excellence.

  • The Spartanburg VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) is pleased to announce its reopening after successfully addressing the severe water damage caused by Hurricane Helene in September 2024.

    Spartanburg Community-Based Outpatient Clinic Staff pose for a photo.

  • The Columbia VA Health Care System recently launched ELITE (Empowering Leaders through Innovation, Trust & Excellence), a leadership training program designed to equip supervisors with essential technical skills.

    ELITE Logo with Blue gradient background

  • COLUMBIA, South Carolina – The Columbia VA Health Care System has recruited a talented gynecological robotic surgeon to offer women Veterans more options for their care. With robotic surgeries Veterans will experience less pain during recovery, shorter recovery period, and a lower risk of infection.

    robotics

  • COLUMBIA, South Carolina -- National Cancer Prevention Awareness Month is observed in the United States every February. Its primary goal is to raise awareness about cancer prevention and encourage individuals to take proactive steps to reduce their risk of developing cancer.

    National Cancer Prevention Awareness Month

  • For Veterans struggling with chronic pain, the Active Management of Pain (AMP) program at the Columbia VA Health Care System offers a structured approach to improving their quality of life.

    Dr. Amanda Brooks, AMP program manager and Doctor of Physical Therapy, shows AMP participants to use a Massage Trigger Point Cane.

  • Navy Veteran James Anselmo had one final wish: to spend his last days surrounded by family at home in Pennsylvania. Thanks to the extraordinary efforts of the Columbia VA Health Care System and the support of the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center, James’s wish became a reality.

    Oscar G. Rodriguez, Eric Anselmo, and Ashley Crone pose for a photo.

  • Navy Veteran Colleen Dibble always envisioned a future in law, but a desire to make a difference led her to military service.

    Dibble sits in a chair, smiling, while holding her triplets.

  • The Columbia VA Health Care System reached a significant milestone on December 4, successfully performing its first spinal cord stimulation (SCS) implantation.

    Drs. Yusef Sayeed, Michael Getter, Chikezie Okeagu, & Diagnostic Radiologic Technologist, Antonio Capers, pose for a photo in Dorn VAMC's Pain Suite.

  • COLUMBIA, South Carolina – Motorcycle riders from across the Midlands turned out for the 24th Annual Vets’ Christmas Charity Ride event that brought some early Christmas cheer to local veterans.

    Vet Riders