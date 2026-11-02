Stories
Read about what's happening in our Columbia VA Health Care System community.
Dr. Nosizwe Sellers, VA Southeast Network (VISN 7) Clinical Lead for the Primary Care Integrated Clinical Community, has achieved a significant professional milestone by earning the distinguished Fellow (FACHE) status from the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE).
The Spartanburg VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) is pleased to announce its reopening after successfully addressing the severe water damage caused by Hurricane Helene in September 2024.
The Columbia VA Health Care System recently launched ELITE (Empowering Leaders through Innovation, Trust & Excellence), a leadership training program designed to equip supervisors with essential technical skills.
COLUMBIA, South Carolina – The Columbia VA Health Care System has recruited a talented gynecological robotic surgeon to offer women Veterans more options for their care. With robotic surgeries Veterans will experience less pain during recovery, shorter recovery period, and a lower risk of infection.
COLUMBIA, South Carolina -- National Cancer Prevention Awareness Month is observed in the United States every February. Its primary goal is to raise awareness about cancer prevention and encourage individuals to take proactive steps to reduce their risk of developing cancer.
For Veterans struggling with chronic pain, the Active Management of Pain (AMP) program at the Columbia VA Health Care System offers a structured approach to improving their quality of life.
Navy Veteran James Anselmo had one final wish: to spend his last days surrounded by family at home in Pennsylvania. Thanks to the extraordinary efforts of the Columbia VA Health Care System and the support of the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center, James’s wish became a reality.
Navy Veteran Colleen Dibble always envisioned a future in law, but a desire to make a difference led her to military service.
The Columbia VA Health Care System reached a significant milestone on December 4, successfully performing its first spinal cord stimulation (SCS) implantation.
COLUMBIA, South Carolina – Motorcycle riders from across the Midlands turned out for the 24th Annual Vets’ Christmas Charity Ride event that brought some early Christmas cheer to local veterans.