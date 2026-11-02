Stories
Read about what's happening in our Columbia VA Health Care System community.
On November 29, the Columbia VA Health Care System joins VA facilities across the nation in celebrating National Red Coat Ambassador (RCA) Day, a day dedicated to recognizing the remarkable service of Red Coat Ambassadors.
The Columbia VA Health Care System’s Outpatient Interdisciplinary Pain Program (OIPP) offers a holistic approach to managing chronic pain, addressing not only the physical aspects but also the emotional and psychological factors.
Dr. Brandon Brooks, a podiatrist at the Columbia VA Health Care System, earned first place at the 10th Annual Conference of the American Society of Podiatric Surgeons for his abstract, DREADD: Diabetes-Related Extremity Amputation Depression & Distress, this past month.
The Columbia VA Health Care System is proud to announce the opening of its new state-of-the-art rehabilitation clinic in Building 31, designed to provide a comprehensive and collaborative approach to rehabilitation services for Veterans.
The Spartanburg VA Clinic is facing significant challenges in the wake of Hurricane Helene, which caused severe water damage, rendering the facility unusable.
In a groundbreaking achievement, the Columbia VA Health Care System (VA HCS) has received its first-ever accreditation in Adult Transthoracic Echocardiography from the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission (IAC).
COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The Columbia VA Health Care System (CVAHCS) Psychology Internship Training Program was reaccredited by the American Psychological Association (APA) in August reaffirming full and unrestricted program accreditation for a period of 10 years, the maximum level of accreditation.
COLUMBIA, S.C.– The Columbia VA Health Care System provides support for Veterans experiencing homelessness and refers them to public housing agencies that issue vouchers to eligible Veterans and their families.
The VA Southeast Network (VISN 7) Tele-Emergency Care Program, a groundbreaking initiative offering Veterans same-day care for a wide range of injuries and illnesses from the comfort of their home, has reached its one-month milestone, serving over 500 Veterans so far.
COLUMBIA, South Carolina –The Columbia VA Health Care System is thankful to welcome a new plastic surgeon to the ranks. Dr. Gary Culbertson started at CVAHCS in July 2024 after a distinguished career spanning 46 years in military and civilian practice.