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Stories

Read about what's happening in our Columbia VA Health Care System community.

  • On November 29, the Columbia VA Health Care System joins VA facilities across the nation in celebrating National Red Coat Ambassador (RCA) Day, a day dedicated to recognizing the remarkable service of Red Coat Ambassadors.

    Red Coat Ambassadors stay ready to help Veterans at the Dorn VAMC.

  • The Columbia VA Health Care System’s Outpatient Interdisciplinary Pain Program (OIPP) offers a holistic approach to managing chronic pain, addressing not only the physical aspects but also the emotional and psychological factors.

    Columbia VA HCS' OIPP team pose for a group photo

  • Dr. Brandon Brooks, a podiatrist at the Columbia VA Health Care System, earned first place at the 10th Annual Conference of the American Society of Podiatric Surgeons for his abstract, DREADD: Diabetes-Related Extremity Amputation Depression & Distress, this past month.

    A professional headshot of Dr. Brandon Brooks (left), and Dr. Brooks' DREADD Abstract Poster

  • The Columbia VA Health Care System is proud to announce the opening of its new state-of-the-art rehabilitation clinic in Building 31, designed to provide a comprehensive and collaborative approach to rehabilitation services for Veterans.

    Columbia VAHCS Employee and Veteran outside new Rehab Clinic

  • The Spartanburg VA Clinic is facing significant challenges in the wake of Hurricane Helene, which caused severe water damage, rendering the facility unusable.

    Members of the Columbia VA HCS Pentad, and employees of the Spartanburg CBOC and support staff pose for a photo in front of the Spartanburg C-Forts.

  • In a groundbreaking achievement, the Columbia VA Health Care System (VA HCS) has received its first-ever accreditation in Adult Transthoracic Echocardiography from the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission (IAC).

    Columbia VA HCS' Echocardiography team pose for a photo in 2West at the Dorn VAMC.

  • COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The Columbia VA Health Care System (CVAHCS) Psychology Internship Training Program was reaccredited by the American Psychological Association (APA) in August reaffirming full and unrestricted program accreditation for a period of 10 years, the maximum level of accreditation.

    Internship banner

  • COLUMBIA, S.C.– The Columbia VA Health Care System provides support for Veterans experiencing homelessness and refers them to public housing agencies that issue vouchers to eligible Veterans and their families.

    HUD VASH banner

  • The VA Southeast Network (VISN 7) Tele-Emergency Care Program, a groundbreaking initiative offering Veterans same-day care for a wide range of injuries and illnesses from the comfort of their home, has reached its one-month milestone, serving over 500 Veterans so far.

    VISN 7 Tele-ER Care Program, an initiative offering Veterans same-day care for a wide range of injuries/illnesses from home, has reached a milestone

  • COLUMBIA, South Carolina –The Columbia VA Health Care System is thankful to welcome a new plastic surgeon to the ranks. Dr. Gary Culbertson started at CVAHCS in July 2024 after a distinguished career spanning 46 years in military and civilian practice.

    Dr. Gary Culbertson