Work with us

Jobs and careers

We offer jobs and career opportunities in many fields, including clinical, administrative, and support professions.

You can visit USAJOBS to see all of the current openings at VA Columbia South Carolina health care and visit our jobs and careers page to learn more about the application process.

Residencies and Affiliations

Each year, we help hundreds of university and post-graduate students complete their training and pursue their careers. Find the opportunities that are right for you.

Visit our residencies and affiliations page

Volunteer or donate

We depend on the goodwill and generosity of our donors and volunteers. By volunteering your time or making a donation, you can give something back to Veterans who have given so much to our country. As a volunteer, you'll provide many important services throughout our health care system and help make Veterans’ visits to our facilities more rewarding.

Learn more and get involved by visiting our volunteer or donate page

Doing business with the Columbia VA HCS

If you're a vendor or contractor and you want to work with Columbia VA Health Care System, please call Human Resources at 803-776-4000, ext. 56520. You can also visit Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 7 to get a better sense of who we serve and what we need.