Doing business with us

If you're a vendor or contractor interested in working with Columbia VA Health Care System, please call Human Resources at 803-776-4000, ext. 56520. OR visit the Office of Procurement, Acquisition and Logistics (OPAL) website to learn more about doing business with VA.



VColumbia VA Health Care System is implementing a vendor management system that will require all vendors to register for an iBadge. The system will help ensure all vendors comply with VA credential requirements. It is intended to improve the safety and security of sensitive areas within VA facilities and provide better situational awareness to VA staff. Learn more and register

Learn more about Veterans Integrated Service Network 7 (VISN 7).