Orthopaedic Physical Therapy Residency Program

Mission and Goals

The faculty and staff of the CVAHCS Orthopedic PT Residency are committed to developing residents who are recognized leaders within their specialty. Residents who develop distinction in examination, diagnosis, intervention, consultation, teaching and the integration of best evidence into the patient care they provide. A resource for the community in prevention and rehabilitation of orthopedic conditions and will contribute to the profession through teaching and leadership.

Mission Statement

To train qualified Doctors of Physical Therapy (DPT) in advanced orthopedic specialty practice employing the mentorship of experienced clinicians, incorporating evidence-informed practice in providing quality care and improved patient outcomes. The program delivers orthopedic clinical experiences, mentoring, and didactic education to advance the level of orthopedic physical therapy practitioners who exercise fiscal responsibility, evidence-informed practice dedicated to meeting the long-term health, wellness and specialized needs of our Veterans.

Goals and Objectives

Program Goals

Goal #1. To support the mission of the VA to achieve excellence in veterans patient care services, education, research, and leadership in orthopedic PT practice by sharing the expertise of the faculty to new physical therapy graduates or general practitioners.

Objectives:

The residency program will provide education focusing on evidence-based and patient-centered care in all elements of the patient/client management model as described in the APTA’s Guide to Physical Therapist Practice;

The residency program will lead to competencies in advanced orthopedic PT practice across the continuum of care, including the orthopedic acute care, chronic musculoskeletal pain, and outpatient musculoskeletal care;

The faculty will provide clinical mentoring to residents at selected clinical sites within the Columbia VA Health Care System.

Goal #2. To develop an Orthopedic Residency that meets the credentialing criteria of the American Board of Physical Therapy Residency and Fellowship Education (ABPTRFE) of the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA).

Objectives:

The program will recruit qualified physical therapy residents who desire to pursue advanced practice in orthopedic physical therapy.

The program will support the faculty in receiving continuing education (CE) and training in areas relevant to teaching, mentoring, and advanced practice in orthopedic physical therapy.

The faculty will evaluate the program performance according to the credentialing requirements of ABPTRFE/APTA, and develop appropriate strategies to improve program outcomes through formal and informal discussion at regularly scheduled and other face to face meetings.

Goal #3. To provide the post-professional education in advanced practice that integrates the current best evidence about orthopedic physical therapy and foundational sciences in orthopedic rehabilitation.

Objectives:

The program curriculum, including didactic courses and clinical mentoring, will address all areas of the Description of Residency Practice in Orthopedic Physical Therapy.

The faculty will provide additional instruction as needed based on the finding obtained through the evaluation of the resident’s performance and learning outcomes.

Goal #4. To produce graduates of physical therapy residents who will demonstrate competencies in advanced orthopedic practice as evidenced by attainment and passing of the orthopedic specialist certification (OCS).

Objectives

The program curriculum will prepare the resident to sit for and pass the Orthopedic Clinical Specialist examination on the first attempt after graduation.

The faculty will mentor the resident in professionalism, advocacy, leadership, professional development, and other scholarly activities, and provide opportunities for the resident to participate in professional meetings at the regional, state, or national levels.

Goals for the Residents

Goal #1: The residents will adapt to emerging roles as physical therapists in the VA health care system.

Objectives:

Meet the unique rehab needs of Veterans by becoming advanced practitioners of orthopedic physical therapy while being sensitive to VA initiatives;

Support the mission of Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA) and the Veterans Healthcare Administration (VHA) by providing an organized educational opportunity that facilitates and accelerates excellence in orthopedic physical therapy.

Goal #2: The residents will demonstrate clinical expertise for advanced practice in orthopedic physical therapy.

Objectives:

Complete all written, oral, and practical examinations in the didactic and clinical components of the residency successfully in good academic standing (80% and above).

Attain advanced knowledge and skills in clinical reasoning and evidence based practice to prepare the resident in passing the Orthopedic Clinical Specialist (OCS) examination on the first attempt after graduation.

Provide efficient and effective patient-centered care consistent with the most recent Orthopedic Physical Therapy Description of Residency Practice and the VA core values.

Evaluate the ethical and legal considerations that impact orthopedic physical therapy.

Conduct a systematic search of literature and critically appraise the literature to inform evidence-based practice for patients/clients.

Select appropriate and evidence-based outcome measures in both simple and complex clinical cases and incorporate the exam findings to develop the treatment plan, ongoing reassessment of patient progress, and in the discharge planning process.

Observe at specialty clinics and multidisciplinary management for patients with orthopedic diseases and disorders.

Goal #3: The residents will become clinical mentors, teachers, and consultants for other physical therapists and members of the health care community.

Objectives:

Complete a case report or other scholarly products to present at a national, state or local professional meetings or conferences.

Develop an educational module on a topic related to advanced practice in orthopedic physical therapy to an interdisciplinary team of healthcare professionals, physical therapy students, clinical mentors, and/or other physical therapists.

Program Curriculum

The Columbia VA Orthopaedic Physical Therapy Residency is a 12-month program that starts a new cohort in July. Two residents are admitted and are full-time, one-year limited appointment employees with the VA (with benefits) who work 30 hours per week independently in the clinic. Additionally, residents complete weekly learning activities in a mixed format (reading, researching, discussion, observation, online posts, lab practice and teaching).

An example of a typical week may be: