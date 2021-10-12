About the Pharmacy Residency Program

Duration/Type: 12 months/Residency

Number of Positions: seven (three PGY1, two PGY2 Ambulatory Care, and two Psychiatry)

Application Deadline: December 29

Starting Date: July 1

Estimated Stipend: $41,000 to $45,000 (depending on PGY1 or PGY2 status)

Special Requirements for Acceptance: U.S. citizenship, Pharmacy degree from an ACPE-accredited program

Facilities

The Dorn VA Medical Center in Columbia, SC, is a 200-bed teaching hospital, which provides comprehensive health care to more than 84,000 Veterans and more than 1 million outpatient visits per year. In addition to acute Medicine, Surgery, and Psychiatry units, four long-term care units and one hospice unit are operated within the main hospital, which also provides cardiac services, oncology services, psychiatric services, substance abuse treatment, and many types of surgery. In addition to the main hospital, there are seven outpatient clinics throughout the state associated with the Columbia VA Health Care System. The VA medical center is affiliated with the University of South Carolina (UofSC) School of Medicine, which shares its campus with the hospital and the Pharmacy Service has affiliations with Colleges of Pharmacy at UofSC, South University, and Presbyterian College.



Residency Special Features

The PGY1 program is a 12-month program based at the Dorn VA Medical Center in Columbia, SC, that offers comprehensive training with a goal of producing well-rounded clinical pharmacists who, when finished, are well prepared to enter the role of a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist or pursue a specialized PGY2 residency program. Residents will focus on pharmacotherapy management in both inpatient and outpatient practice areas by participating in various pharmacy-run clinics and services. Additional practice components include: pharmacy administration and practice management, pharmacy operations, informatics, research, medication safety reporting, and participation in multidisciplinary committees such as Pharmacy Benefits Management (PBM). Residents will participate in research using a flipped research model and will be required to participate in the Clinical Teaching Certificate program offered by the UofSC College of Pharmacy.



The PGY2 Ambulatory Care program is a 12-month program based at the Dorn VA Medical Center in Columbia, SC, that specializes in the VA patient population. Practice components include pharmacy-run clinics, clinical interventions, formulary management, drug-use policy development, research, adverse-drug-reaction reporting, medication error reporting, drug-use evaluation, and participation in PBM and other multidisciplinary committees. Residents will complete a research/process improvement project focused in ambulatory care and will have the opportunity to participate in the Clinical Teaching Certificate program offered by the UofSC College of Pharmacy.



The PGY2 Psychiatry program is a 12-month program based at the Dorn VA Medical Center in Columbia, SC. Its purpose is to develop a psychiatric clinical pharmacy specialist able to serve as the psychopharmacology expert in both inpatient and outpatient mental health settings. Required experiences include: Substance Abuse Treatment Program (SATP), Outpatient Psychiatry [including tele-mental health clinic, patient aligned care team /behavioral health (PACT/BH), Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center (PRRC)] and Inpatient Psychiatry. Required longitudinal experiences include: Psychology/Neuropsychology clinic, Clozapine clinic, Geropsychiatry, and Tobacco Treatment Group. Electives offered include: Mental Health Intensive Case Management (MHICM), Trauma Recovery Program (TRP) clinic and Pain clinic. Teaching responsibilities include educating patients, staff and students at area colleges of pharmacy and residents have the opportunity to participate in the Clinical Teaching Certificate program offered by the UofSC College of Pharmacy. A research project will be presented at the College of Psychiatric and Neurologic Pharmacists (CPNP) Annual meeting as a poster presentation.



All programs participate in PhORCAS for applications and the National Match.

Benefits

Health insurance, free lab coats and scrubs, 2 weeks of sick leave, 2 weeks of annual leave (vacation), 10 holidays, free on-site parking, and funding for travel and tuition to a national and a regional conference.

Application Information

Deadline for application submission is second business day after Christmas; Candidates will be notified of interview status no later than January 20.

Match Information

http://www.natmatch.com

Qualifications

All residents must be United States citizens and have graduated from an American Council on Pharmaceutical Education accredited college or school of pharmacy. All residents are required to be licensed or be eligible for licensure. License must be obtained no later than 90 days after the start of the residency for PGY1 residents. Candidates for the Specialty Residencies should have completed a Post Graduate Year One (PGY1) Residency.

This residency site agrees that no person at this site will solicit, accept, or use any ranking-related information from any residency applicant. Appointment is contingent upon satisfactory completion of a physical exam, including negative drug test. Applicants must meet requirements for federal employment

Application for PGY1 Program:

Curriculum Vitae

Letter of Intent

Academic Transcript from an ACPE-accredited pharmacy program

Three letters of Recommendation

Application for PGY2 Programs:

Please contact the Residency Program Director for complete application information for PGY2 Programs. Required materials include: