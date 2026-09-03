About the Pharmacy Residency Program

Duration: 52 weeks

Number of Positions: Five (four PGY1, one PGY2 Ambulatory Care)

Application Deadline: January 2

Starting Date: Approx. July 1

Estimate Stipend: $48,000 (PGY1) to $52,000 (PGY2)

Special Requirements for Acceptance: Citizen of the United States eligible for federal employment

Facilities

The Columbia VA Health Care System is comprised of the Dorn VA Medical Center in Columbia, SC and seven community-based outpatient clinics throughout the state. The system provides comprehensive health care to more than 80,000 veterans and conducts over 1 million outpatient visits each year.

The Dorn VA Medical Center is a 135-bed teaching facility with an average daily census of 65 acute and extended care patients. The medical center is affiliated and shares its campus with the USC School of Medicine. The Pharmacy Service has affiliations with colleges of Pharmacy at USC and Presbyterian College.

Residency Special Features

PGY1 Program

The PGY1 Pharmacy Residency program at the Columbia VA Health Care System (Columbia VA) is a 52-week program based at the Dorn VA Medical Center in Columbia, SC that offers comprehensive training with a goal of producing well-rounded clinical pharmacists who, when finished, are well prepared to enter the role of a Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner or pursue specialized PGY2 residency training. The program’s required rotations are well-balanced between inpatient and outpatient settings, but residents can customize their year with the multitude of available elective rotations. Additional requirements include: practice management and pharmacy leadership, pharmacy operations, project management, medication event reporting, and participation in multidisciplinary committees such as Pharmacy & Therapeutics (P&T).

Projects will be presented formally and as a poster at local, regional, and/or national conferences. PGY1 residents have the option to participate in a teaching certificate program administered by either the National VA Pharmacy Residency Program Office or the USC College of Pharmacy.

PGY2 Ambulatory Care Program

The PGY2 Ambulatory Care Residency program is a 52-week program, also based at the Dorn VA Medical Center in Columbia, SC, specializing in the VA patient population. Practice components include pharmacy-run clinics, clinical interventions, formulary management, drug-use policy development, process improvement, medication event reporting, drug-use evaluation, and participation in Pharmacy & Therapeutics (P&T) and other multidisciplinary committees.

Residents will complete a process improvement project focused on ambulatory care which will be presented at facility Process Improvement Committee meetings as well as formally and as a poster at local, regional, and/or national conferences. Residents also have the opportunity to participate in a teaching certificate program as mentioned above.

Benefits

Medical insurance including optional dental and vision insurance, free uniforms and on-site parking, 11 paid holidays, and accrual of a total of 26 days of vacation and sick leave. Tuition, travel, and lodging are provided for 1 national pharmacy conference and 1 regional residency conference.

Application Information

Deadline for application submission is January 2nd and applicants are responsible for ensuring their application is complete by the deadline. Candidates will be notified of interview status no later than January 25th.

Qualifications

To be considered for a residency position at the Columbia VA, all applicants must be citizens of the United States eligible for employment by the federal government, must be graduates or anticipated graduates of an American Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE) accredited Pharmacy degree program, and must be licensed or eligible for licensure in any state in the US. Licensure must be obtained no later than September 30th for PGY1 residents and an active license must be maintained throughout the program by all residents. Applicants to the PGY2 residency program must have completed a PGY1 residency.

Prior VA experience is not a requirement to be considered a potential candidate for any of the residency programs at the Columbia VA.

Appointment is contingent upon satisfactory completion of pre-employment screening to include a physical exam and drug test.

Recruitment Events:

The Columbia VA Pharmacy Residency Programs plan to participate in the following showcases:

SCSHP Showcase- Friday, 10/3/25 at 4:30-6:30PM EST

Georgia Showcase- Friday, 10/24/25 at 12:00-3:00PM EST

VA National Virtual Showcase- Thursday, 11/6/25 at 2:00-4:00PM EST

NCAP Showcase- Saturday, 11/8/25 at 10:30AM-1:00PM EST

SNPhA/ACCP Virtual Showcase- Thursday, 11/13/25 at 5:00-6:00PM EST

MUSC Virtual Career Showcase- Tuesday, 11/18/25 at 6:00-8:00PM EST

ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting- Tuesday, 12/9/25 at 8:00-11:00AM PST (Booth #5150)

ASHP Midyear Virtual Showcase- Wednesday, 12/17/25 at 2:30-3:30PM EST



Application Requirements:

PGY1 Program

Curriculum Vitae

Letter of Intent

Academic Transcripts from an ACPE-accredited pharmacy program

Three Reference Evaluations in PhORCAS (no supplemental letters needed)

PGY2 Program

Curriculum Vitae

Letter of Intent

Academic Transcripts from an ACPE-accredited pharmacy program

Three Reference Evaluations in PhORCAS (no supplemental letters needed)

PGY1 certificate of completion or statement of anticipated successful completion from your PGY1 Residency Program Director

Match Information

The residency programs at the Columbia VA participate in the National Matching System and PhORCAS for the application process. This residency site agrees that no person at this site will solicit, accept, or use any ranking-related information from any residency applicant.

https://natmatch.com/

Links for Additional Information

Columbia VA Facility Video