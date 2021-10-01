Psychology Training Internship Program

Postdoctoral Residency Program

Internship APPIC Match Number: 9935

Application Due Date: Dec. 15, 2021

The APA-accredited Post-doctoral Residency program at the Columbia VA Health Care System in Columbia, SC, is a full-time position with an emphasis on Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PCMHI) or Patient Aligned Care Team/Behavioral Health (PACT/BH). We are also members of the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC) and will ask applicants to utilize the APPACAS online application process. Applicants must have completed all requirements of an APA-accredited doctoral program in clinical or counseling psychology, including an APA-accredited and/or VA internship, prior to the Residency start date. The Residency provides advanced training in clinical psychology, with an emphasis on integrating health and mental health using a behavioral health framework. Please take a look at our online brochure and follow the instructions for applying if interested. Thank you.

Download the Brochure:

Coming Soon