Psychology Training Internship Program
The Columbia VA Health Care System offers Psychology Internship and Postdoctoral Residency Training which are American Psychological Association (APA) accredited programs.
Internship Program
Internship APPIC Match Number: 2174
Application Due Date: November 2, 2025
The Columbia VA Health Care System Psychology Doctoral Internship program in Columbia, SC, is a full-time, generalist training program. Our program received initial Accreditation by the American Psychological Association (APA) in May 2014 and we recently received re-accreditation until 2033. Columbia VA Health Care System Psychology Internship program is a member of APPIC and utilizes the formal match process. Please take a look at our online brochure and follow the instructions for applying if interested.
Download the Brochure:
Postdoctoral Residency Program
Internship APPIC Match Number: 9935
Application Due Date: Dec. 28, 2025
The APA-accredited Post-doctoral Residency program at the Columbia VA Health Care System in Columbia, SC, is a full-time position with an emphasis on Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). A trainee can also gain experiences with PTSD and substance use disorders (if interested). We are also members of the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC) and will ask applicants to utilize the APPACAS online application process. Applicants must have completed all requirements of an APA-accredited doctoral program in clinical or counseling psychology, including an APA-accredited and/or VA internship, prior to the Residency start date. The Residency provides advanced training in clinical psychology, with an emphasis on assessing, diagnosing, and treating PTSD. Please take a look at our online brochure and follow the instructions for applying if interested.
Download the Brochure:
Psychology Internship and Postdoctoral Residency Training are American Psychological Association (APA) accredited programs. Questions related to the program's accredited status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation American Psychological Association
750 1st St., NE
Washington, DC 20002
Phone: 202-336-5979
Email: apaaccred@apa.org
Web: http://www.apa.org/ed/accreditation
Psychology Clinical Training Director
Lyndsey Zoller PsyD
Clinical Psychologist
VA Columbia South Carolina health care
Phone:
Email: lyndsey.zoller@va.gov
Assistant Psychology Clinical Training Director
Amy Untied PsyD.
Clinical Psychologist
VA Columbia South Carolina health care
Phone:
Email: Amy.Untied@va.gov