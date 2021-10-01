Psychology Training Internship Program
The Columbia VA Health Care System offers Psychology Internship and Postdoctoral Residency Training which are American Psychological Association (APA) accredited programs.
Internship Program
Internship APPIC Match Number: 2174
Application Due Date: Nov. 7, 2021
The Columbia VA Health Care System Psychology Doctoral Internship program in Columbia, SC, is a full-time, generalist training program. Our program received Accreditation by the American Psychological Association (APA) in May 2014. Columbia VA Health Care System Psychology Internship program is a member of APPIC and utilizes the formal match process. Please take a look at our online brochure and follow the instructions for applying if interested. Thank you.
Download the Brochure:
Postdoctoral Residency Program
Internship APPIC Match Number: 9935
Application Due Date: Dec. 15, 2021
The APA-accredited Post-doctoral Residency program at the Columbia VA Health Care System in Columbia, SC, is a full-time position with an emphasis on Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PCMHI) or Patient Aligned Care Team/Behavioral Health (PACT/BH). We are also members of the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC) and will ask applicants to utilize the APPACAS online application process. Applicants must have completed all requirements of an APA-accredited doctoral program in clinical or counseling psychology, including an APA-accredited and/or VA internship, prior to the Residency start date. The Residency provides advanced training in clinical psychology, with an emphasis on integrating health and mental health using a behavioral health framework. Please take a look at our online brochure and follow the instructions for applying if interested. Thank you.
Download the Brochure:
Psychology Internship and Postdoctoral Residency Training are American Psychological Association (APA) accredited programs. Questions related to the program's accredited status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation American Psychological Association
750 1st St., NE
Washington, DC 20002
Phone: 202-336-5979
Email: apaaccred@apa.org
Web: http://www.apa.org/ed/accreditation
Psychology Clinical Training Director
Lyndsey Zoller PsyD
Psychology Clinical Training Director
VA Columbia South Carolina health care
Phone: 803-776-4000 ext. 54360
Email: lyndsey.zoller@va.gov
Assistant Psychology Clinical Training Director
Catherine Robertson Ph.D.
Assistant Psychology Clinical Training Director
VA Columbia South Carolina health care
Phone: 803-776-4000 ext. 54998
Email: Catherine.robertson2@va.gov