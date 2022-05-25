Social Work Graduate Student Internship Program

Acute-Inpatient Medicine (In-Patient), Dorn VA Medical Center

Acute SW’s complete assessments within 48 hours of admission to the hospital and coordinate discharge home or facilities. Intern will assist with assessments and provide education and referrals to VA and community services. The intern may also assist with compiling resources or reports. The Intern will work with an interdisciplinary medical team on the hospital wards. Weekday internship, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Acute-Inpatient Medicine (In-Patient) and MICU (Medical Intensive Care) Units, Dorn VA Medical Center

Acute SW’s complete assessments within 48 hours of admission to the hospital and coordinate discharge home or facilities. Intern will assist with assessments and provide education and referrals to VA and community services. The intern may also assist with compiling resources or reports. MICU social workers work with patients who are critically ill, provide help and supportive services for Veterans and families who are at end of life. Also, work with Veterans who are on ventilators and SICU (Surgical Intensive Care Unit). The Intern will work with an interdisciplinary medical team on the hospital wards. Weekday internship, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

General Outpatient Mental Health (GOMH), Dorn VA Medical Center

The GOMH Intern will carry out implement individual and group evidence-based treatments for general mental health diagnoses. Interns will learn how to evaluate mental health needs through a biopsychosocial assessment and recommend treatment, coordinate referrals, and work on an interdisciplinary team to manage care in all aspects of mental health. In this field placement, the GOMH Social Work Intern will also receive training and six months of consultation to become a VA-approved provider, upon licensure, of Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT). At least one year of prior work or field experience in mental health is preferred. Weekday internship, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

General Outpatient Mental Health (GOMH), Anderson, SC

The GOMH Intern will implement individual and group evidence-based treatments for general mental health diagnoses. Interns will learn how to evaluate mental health needs through a biopsychosocial assessment and recommend treatment, coordinate referrals, and work on an interdisciplinary team to manage care in all aspects of mental health. In this field placement, the GOMH Social Work Intern will also receive training and six months of consultation to become a VA-approved provider, upon licensure, of Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT). At least one year of prior work or field experience in mental health is preferred. Weekday internship, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Home-Based Primary Care (HBPC) and Geriatric and Extended Care (GEC) Programs

HBPC provides primary health care to eligible Veterans in their homes when care in the outpatient clinics is not possible or recommended. The HBPC program helps Veterans with needed medical follow-up and Veteran or family supervision and training to care for the Veteran in the home for as long as it is safe and appropriate. A multidisciplinary team of health professionals, all from the VA Medical Center, provides HBPC care in the Veterans’ homes. GEC social workers conduct site visits to certified nursing homes living throughout South Carolina and coordinate care and case management for Veterans living in VA certified nursing homes admitted for short-stay rehab or long-term care. Weekday internship, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Primary Care, Florence, SC

As a member of the Primary Care-Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT), the social worker links Veterans to needed services and resources both within the VA and in the community, assists with travel arrangements for medical appointments, conducts psychosocial assessments on Veterans to identify their needs and link to the necessary services, and completes Advanced Directives. Weekday internship, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Transition and Care Management (TCM), Dorn VA Medical Center

Transition and Care Management (TCM) duties and responsibilities relate to the case management of severely injured post 9/11 combat service members and Veterans and provides supportive services to family members. The social worker provides services to transitioning service members and Veterans who are transferring care from DOD and other facilities, assists Veterans in coping with acute and chronic illness, combat stress, the residuals of traumatic brain injury (TBI), community adjustment, addictions, and mental health problems. Evaluates the need for mental health services and make referrals for individual group, marital, and family treatment services. Weekday internship, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.