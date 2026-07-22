Jobs and careers
Build your career with us at the Columbia VA Health Care System where you’ll become part of the nation’s largest health care team, earn great benefits, and enjoy a balanced lifestyle. Working with us is more than a career. It’s a way to show your passion for serving Veterans. We want to help you develop your unique talents as you work to improve the lives of Veterans and their families.
Apply for a job at the Columbia VA Health Care System
When you’re ready to apply, just follow the “How to Apply” and “Required Documents” instructions in each job announcement. They’re your primary guide for applying for our openings. Except for a few health care jobs, most positions require online applications. So, it’s important to fully complete the online application process to receive your email confirmation. If you need help or have questions, please call or email the person listed in the “Agency Contact Information” section near the bottom of the announcement.
Equal Employment Opportunity Policy
The United States Government does not discriminate in employment on the basis of race, color, religion, gender (including pregnancy and gender identity), national origin, political affiliation, sexual orientation, marital status, disability, genetic information, age, membership in an employee organization, retaliation, parental status, military service, or other non-merit factor.
VISN 2 is hiring
Now is an exciting time to join one of Columbia VA Health Care System's expanding programs or facilities. If you’re a health care professional interested in working for the Columbia VA Health Care System, contact our Human Resources office at 803-776-4000, ext. 56520.
You can visit USAJOBS to see all our current openings and visit the VA careers page to learn more about the application process. Pay close attention to the additional forms required if you’re a federal employee requesting a transfer or reassignment, or if you’re seeking Veterans’ preference.
Explore VA careers
Visit the VA careers page to easily find VA jobs entering a location or keywords.
You also can check out USAJOBS to see current VA openings in Columbia, South Carolina.
Applications and forms
Applying for a job can be confusing. Let us help you.
We have different application forms depending on the position you’re interested in. Here are some commonly used forms to help you get started.
- VA Form 10-2850 for Physicians, Dentists, Podiatrists, Optometrists, and Chiropractors (PDF)
- VA Form 10-2850a for Advanced Practice Nurse, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist, Nurse Practitioner, and Registered Nurse (PDF)
- VA Form 10-2850c Associated Health Occupations (PDF)
- VA Form 10-2850d Health Professions Trainees (PDF)
- Declaration for Federal Employment form (PDF)
- Application for 10-point Veterans Preference (PDF)
Nursing at VA
Nurses are at the heart of our world-class, patient-centered standard of care. Day in and day out, they go the extra mile to make a lasting difference in the lives of our Veterans and their families.
Contact us
Columbia VA Health Care System
Human Resources Management Service
Buildings 6 and 22
Map of Columbia campus
Phone: 803-776-4000, ext. 54520 and ext. 56520
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET