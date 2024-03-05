Nurses
The Dorn VAMC can be found in Columbia, South Carolina, where Southern charm meets vibrant culture! Nestled in the heart of the Palmetto State, Columbia boasts a prime location with easy access to stunning natural landscapes & historic landmarks. Enjoy mild winters & balmy summers, perfect for exploring the city's attractions. Discover the Riverbanks Zoo, stroll along the scenic Congaree River, or delve into history at the South Carolina State House. With its rich blend of history, outdoor adventures, & delicious cuisine, Columbia invites you to experience Southern hospitality at every turn.
About Us
The Columbia VA Health Care System is a tertiary care teaching hospital providing the highest-level quality complex care with services ranging from cardio-thoracic and neurosurgery to primary and mental health care. We have a transplant program, surgical robotics unit, and medical research program for approximately 80,000 Veterans across South Carolina. This health care system includes a full range of inpatient and outpatient care, medical and surgical intensive care. Here at the VA, we don’t treat patients, we serve our nations Veterans.