Physicians

The Dorn VAMC can be found in Columbia, South Carolina, where Southern charm meets vibrant culture! Nestled in the heart of the Palmetto State, Columbia boasts a prime location with easy access to stunning natural landscapes & historic landmarks. Enjoy mild winters & balmy summers, perfect for exploring the city's attractions. Discover the Riverbanks Zoo, stroll along the scenic Congaree River, or delve into history at the South Carolina State House. With its rich blend of history, outdoor adventures, & delicious cuisine, Columbia invites you to experience Southern hospitality at every turn.
About us:
The Columbia VA Health Care System is a tertiary care teaching hospital providing the highest-level quality complex care with services ranging from cardio-thoracic and neurosurgery to primary and mental health care. We have a transplant program, surgical robotics unit, and medical research program for approximately 80,000 Veterans across South Carolina. This health care system includes a full range of inpatient and outpatient care, medical and surgical intensive care. Here at the VA, we don’t treat patients, we serve our nations Veterans.
For a Comprehensive List of all of Our Openings:
Please visit our USAJOBS site by clicking here.
If your specialty is not listed or if you have questions please reach out to Heather.Hall2@va.gov
Our locations
Anderson CBOC
Anderson, South Carolina, is a charming town nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains! Located in the Upstate region, Anderson offers a perfect blend of small-town charm and modern amenities. Explore the picturesque downtown area with its quaint shops and local eateries, or take a leisurely stroll along the shores of Lake Hartwell, known for its scenic beauty and recreational opportunities. Outdoor enthusiasts will love nearby hiking trails and fishing spots, while history buffs can delve into the town's rich heritage at the Anderson County Museum. With its friendly atmosphere and natural beauty, Anderson invites you to experience the best of Southern hospitality in the heart of the Upstate.
Florence CBOC
Florence, South Carolina, is a dynamic city steeped in history and surrounded by the natural beauty of the Pee Dee region! Located in the northeastern part of the state, Florence offers a unique blend of Southern charm and modern amenities. Explore the vibrant downtown area, where historic buildings stand alongside trendy boutiques and cozy cafes. Discover the city's rich cultural heritage at the Florence County Museum or take a leisurely stroll through beautiful gardens at the Florence Veterans Park. Outdoor enthusiasts will delight in nearby parks and recreational areas, perfect for hiking, biking, and picnicking. With its warm hospitality and diverse attractions, Florence invites you to experience the best of the Palmetto State's Pee Dee region.
Greenville CBOC
Greenville, South Carolina, is a bustling city nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains! Located in the Upstate region, Greenville is known for its vibrant downtown, picturesque parks, and thriving arts scene. Explore Falls Park on the Reedy, where a stunning waterfall cascades through the heart of the city, or stroll along the Swamp Rabbit Trail, a scenic pathway perfect for walking, jogging, or biking. Indulge in culinary delights at local restaurants featuring farm-to-table cuisine, or browse unique shops and galleries in the West End Historic District. With its blend of natural beauty, cultural attractions, and Southern hospitality, Greenville invites you to experience the best of the Upstate.
Orangeburg CBOC
Orangeburg, South Carolina, is a charming city nestled amidst the rolling hills of the Midlands region! Located along the banks of the Edisto River, Orangeburg offers a rich tapestry of history, culture, and outdoor adventures. Explore historic sites such as the Elloree Heritage Museum or take a leisurely stroll through the Edisto Memorial Gardens, known for their beautiful azalea blooms. Discover local flavors at family-owned restaurants serving up Southern favorites, or enjoy a round of golf at one of the area's scenic courses. With its warm hospitality and relaxed atmosphere, Orangeburg invites you to experience the true essence of Southern living in the heart of South Carolina.
Rock Hill
Rock Hill, South Carolina, is a vibrant city nestled in the picturesque Piedmont region! Situated just south of Charlotte, North Carolina, Rock Hill offers a perfect blend of small-town charm and urban amenities. Explore the historic downtown area with its quaint shops and eateries, or take a scenic stroll along the Catawba River at Riverwalk Carolinas. Sports enthusiasts will love the BMX Supercross Track, while culture seekers can immerse themselves in art at the Center for the Arts. With its friendly atmosphere, rich history, and outdoor adventures, Rock Hill invites you to discover the best of the Palmetto State's Piedmont region.
Spartanburg CBOC
Spartanburg, South Carolina, is a vibrant city nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains! Located in the Upstate region, Spartanburg offers a unique blend of history, culture, and outdoor adventure. Explore the charming downtown area, home to historic landmarks, local boutiques, and delicious eateries. Discover the city's rich textile heritage at the Spartanburg Regional History Museum, or take a scenic drive along the Blue Ridge Parkway. Outdoor enthusiasts will love exploring nearby parks and trails, perfect for hiking, biking, and picnicking. With its warm hospitality and diverse attractions, Spartanburg invites you to experience the best of the Upstate's natural beauty and Southern charm.
Sumter
Sumter, South Carolina, is a historic city nestled in the heart of the Palmetto State! Located in the Midlands region, Sumter offers a blend of Southern charm, outdoor recreation, and cultural attractions. Explore historic sites such as Swan Lake Iris Gardens, where you can stroll through beautiful gardens and see the famous black swans. Discover the city's rich history at the Sumter County Museum or enjoy outdoor adventures at Poinsett State Park. Indulge in Southern cuisine at local eateries or browse unique shops in downtown Sumter. With its warm hospitality and diverse attractions, Sumter invites you to experience the best of South Carolina's Midlands.
Heather Hall
Physician Provider Recruiter
VA Columbia South Carolina health care
Phone: 803-949-1590
Email: Heather.Hall2@va.gov