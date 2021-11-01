Locations
Main location
Columbus, GA Vet Center
Address
Phone
Hours
- Mon. 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Wed. 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Fri. 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Satellite locations
If you can’t make it to our Columbus, GA Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.
Columbus, GA Vet Center - Fort Benning, GA
Located at
Phone
Hours
- Wed. 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. TAP connection event (located in the auditorium)
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Lawrenceville Mobile Vet Center
Phone
Macon Mobile Vet Center
Phone
Vet Centers in other areas
You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.