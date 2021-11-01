 Skip to Content

Locations

Main location

Columbus, GA Vet Center

Address

2601 Cross Country Drive
Condominium B-2, Suite 900
Columbus, GA 31906

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Wed. 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Fri. 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Front of Building

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Columbus, GA Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Columbus, GA Vet Center - Fort Benning, GA

Located at

Soldier for Life Center at Fort Benning, GA
8150 Marne Road
Fort Benning, GA 31905

Phone

Hours

  • Wed. 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. TAP connection event (located in the auditorium)
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
front of building

Lawrenceville Mobile Vet Center

Phone

MVC is shown in front of the Atlanta Vet Center

Macon Mobile Vet Center

Phone

Macon Mobile Vet Center

