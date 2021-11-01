Locations

Main location

Columbus, GA Vet Center Address 2601 Cross Country Drive Condominium B-2, Suite 900 Columbus, GA 31906 Directions on Google Maps Phone 706-596-7170 Hours Mon. 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tue. 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wed. 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thu. 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Fri. 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sat. Closed

Closed Sun. Closed

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Columbus, GA Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Columbus, GA Vet Center - Fort Benning, GA Located at Soldier for Life Center at Fort Benning, GA 8150 Marne Road Fort Benning, GA 31905 Directions on Google Maps Phone 706-596-7170 Hours Wed. 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. TAP connection event (located in the auditorium)

10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. TAP connection event (located in the auditorium) Sat. Closed

Closed Sun. Closed

Lawrenceville Mobile Vet Center Phone 678-442-3082

Macon Mobile Vet Center Phone 478-477-3813

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.