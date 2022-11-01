Columbus, OH Vet Center

First-time visitor? Give us a call and let's discuss how we can help. Call 614-257-5550 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors. We understand that you may not know what to expect for your first counseling appointment with us. On your first visit you can expect: To complete an intake packet, which includes Vet Center confidentiality, demographic information, release of information (optional), and assessments as appropriate

To be evaluated to ensure that you and those around you are safe

To begin developing a treatment plan with your counselor that's appropriate to your needs

To work with your counselor and to schedule follow-up appointments as appropriate Walk-in services are also available at our main location.

You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll look for one or more of the following: Discharge documents (such as a DD214)

Receipt of certain awards

Deployment orders

Military ID

Other documents that show qualifying military service Request your military service records online If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.

We're conveniently located in the Olentangy Plaza Shopping Center, between Dollar General and the Costume Holiday House. The center is 0.8 miles west of State Route 315. The Vet Center is wheelchair accessible. Service dogs are welcome to accompany you to your appointment.

You can park directly in front of our building, for free. Accessible spots are available. Access to the building is through the front entrance. There are no height restrictions to the parking lot. If you’re not physically or emotionally comfortable walking to our entrance, please call us.