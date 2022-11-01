Columbus, OH Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Columbus, OH Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
First-time visitor? Give us a call and let's discuss how we can help. Call 614-257-5550 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.
We understand that you may not know what to expect for your first counseling appointment with us. On your first visit you can expect:
- To complete an intake packet, which includes Vet Center confidentiality, demographic information, release of information (optional), and assessments as appropriate
- To be evaluated to ensure that you and those around you are safe
- To begin developing a treatment plan with your counselor that's appropriate to your needs
- To work with your counselor and to schedule follow-up appointments as appropriate
Walk-in services are also available at our main location.
You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Military ID
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.
We're conveniently located in the Olentangy Plaza Shopping Center, between Dollar General and the Costume Holiday House. The center is 0.8 miles west of State Route 315.
The Vet Center is wheelchair accessible. Service dogs are welcome to accompany you to your appointment.
You can park directly in front of our building, for free. Accessible spots are available. Access to the building is through the front entrance. There are no height restrictions to the parking lot.
If you’re not physically or emotionally comfortable walking to our entrance, please call us.
The COTA bus lines 1, 72, and 74 serve our area. The nearest bus stop is 0.7 miles from our building.
In the spotlight at Columbus, OH Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
Vet Center Groups
Available to both Veterans and service members. Please call for information.
- PTSD groups Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m., and Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m.
- Women’s Trauma Recovery group Thursdays at 12 p.m.
Veterans benefits presentations
We have a monthly orientation that gives an overview of the Vet Center, the VA organization, and benefits that are commonly available to Veterans.
Classes occur from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month. Call for details.
Counseling services
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
We have counselors who can provide services such as:
- Individual counseling for couples, spouses, children, and significant others
- Couples counseling
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
Bereavement counseling is assistance and support to people with emotional and psychological stress after the death of a loved one. Bereavement counseling includes a broad range of transition services, including outreach, counseling, and referral services to family members.
We offer bereavement counseling to:
- Any family members of service members who died in the service of their country, including National Guard and Reservists
- Family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of their death
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We offer individual and group counseling. We also provide referral services to appropriate resources in our community.
Care at our center includes:
- One-on-one hour-long counseling sessions targeted at your individual needs
- Group counseling for Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans, Vietnam Veterans, women Veterans, and more
We use evidence-based therapies such as:
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Prolonged Exposure (PE)
- Cognitive-Behavioral Conjoint Therapy for PTSD
- Written Exposure Training for PTSD (WET)
- Integrative Behavioral Couple Therapy (IBCT)
- Gottman Method
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
We’re here to listen, and we’re trained to help. We offer:
- Individual counseling
- Group therapy
- Evidence-based PTSD treatment
- Referral and connection to our local VA Medical Center MST program
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
If your symptoms come and go—or surfaced months or years after the traumatic event—effective treatments are available. Call us at 614-257-5550 to explore and to learn about treatment options, self-help tools, and more.
Counselors are available to provide therapies such as these:
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Prolonged Exposure (PE)
- Cognitive-Behavioral Conjoint Therapy for PTSD
- Written Exposure Training for PTSD (WET)
- Integrative Behavioral Couple Therapy (IBCT)
- Gottman Method
We also conduct the following weekly PTSD group sessions:
- Tuesday morning PTSD group, meets at 10 a.m.
- Tuesday evening PTSD group, meets at 5:30 p.m.
- Women’s trauma recovery group, meets Thursdays at 12 p.m.
- Thursday PTSD group, meets at 10 a.m.
- Friday PTSD group, meets at 10 a.m.
In addition to counseling, we offer skills-based groups and whole-health classes.
We encourage family involvement in your journey toward healing. In addition to couples and family counseling, we offer educational sessions about trauma and trauma reactions for family members.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We understand that the transition from military to civilian life can be a challenge. We offer a variety of ways to assist you in that process such as these:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Understanding Veteran housing and home loans
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits
We can also connect you to Veterans Service Organizations in your community.
Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
We work to bridge mental health care with every aspect of Veterans’ and service members’ lives. You can expect your counselor to help you highlight the connection between mental health and various aspects of self-care (such as food and drink, working your body, surroundings, spirit and soul, personal development, recharging, and relationships).
We also offer a monthly presentation providing orientation to the Vet Center, an explanation of the VA organization, and an education on commonly available Veterans benefits.
Classes occur from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month.
Referral services
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We offer evidence-based therapies and referrals (as needed) to support your goals.
Please call us at 614-257-5550 for additional assistance.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
If you have thoughts of death or suicide, it’s important you talk to someone right away.
- Chat online
- Text 838255
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Other services
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We conduct extensive community outreach. We offer presentations, display tables, and a Mobile Vet Center (MVC) for anyone who’s interested.
If you or your organization would like to learn about working with Veterans and military culture and how you can help support the Veteran community, we can provide individual or education briefings. Give us a call at 614-257-5550 and ask for the Outreach Specialist for more information.
We offer workshops and classes if you want to connect with other Veterans but don't want a group counseling setting.
We offer a monthly presentation providing orientation to the Vet Center, an explanation of the VA organization, and an education on commonly available Veterans benefits.
Classes occur from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month.
How we’re different than a clinic
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.