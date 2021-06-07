Locations

Main location

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Concord Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Concord Vet Center - Dixon American Legion Located at Dixon American Legion 1305 N 1st Street Dixon, CA 95620 Directions on Google Maps Phone 925-680-4526

Sacramento Mobile Vet Center Phone 916-566-7430

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.