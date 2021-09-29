Mission and vision

Our mission

"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln

Our vision

VA Connecticut health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive healthcare experience.

Who we serve

VA Connecticut Healthcare System serves Veterans in Connecticut, through 8 community-based clinics, our West Haven VA Medical Center, and our campus in Newington. We are one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the New England Healthcare System Network (VISN 1).