Mission and vision

Our mission

To fulfill President Lincoln’s promise to care for those who have served in our nation’s military and for their families, caregivers, and survivors.

Our vision

VA Connecticut health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive healthcare experience.

Who we serve

VA Connecticut Healthcare System serves Veterans in Connecticut, through 8 community-based clinics, our West Haven VA Medical Center, and our campus in Newington. We are one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in VA Health System Area 1.1, part of Veterans Integrated Service Network 1.