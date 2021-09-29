Mission and vision
VA Connecticut Healthcare System’s mission is to offer options to timely, quality services for Veterans through care and respect for one's physical, psychological, and spiritual health.
Our mission
"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln
Our vision
VA Connecticut health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive healthcare experience.
Who we serve
VA Connecticut Healthcare System serves Veterans in Connecticut, through 8 community-based clinics, our West Haven VA Medical Center, and our campus in Newington. We are one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the New England Healthcare System Network (VISN 1).