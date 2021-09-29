Contact us

Patient help and resources

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Pay your VA Connecticut health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Connecticut health care.

Mailing address

VA Connecticut Healthcare System

West Haven VA Medical Center

950 Campbell Avenue

West Haven, CT 06516

VA Connecticut Healthcare System

Newington VA Clinic

555 Willard Avenue

Newington, CT 06111

Main phone numbers

Phone:

West Haven VA Medical Center: 203-932-5711

Newington VA Clinic: 860-666-6951

To use TeleType (TTY) services: dial 711.