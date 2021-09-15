DAV vans: Transportation for Veterans

About DAV services

DAV van resources work with county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans to and from Veteran health care facilities for scheduled medical appointments.

These vans transport Veterans throughout Connecticut. Each month, between 1,500 and 1,700 Veterans receive DAV transportation.

Arrange a ride

If you’d like to schedule a DAV van ride, contact the hospital service coordinator who serves your county.

West Haven VA Medical Center

Peter H. Beaucar

Building 1

Room 168

Map of West Haven VA Medical Center campus

Phone:203-932-5711, ext. 3420

Newington VA Clinic

Donald T. Davis

Building 3

Room 2C 1108 B

Map of Newington VA Clinic campus

Phone: 860-667-6759

Please note that DAV vans can only provide rides to ambulatory passengers (passengers who are able to move around without the driver’s help). For information on accessible transportation options, review our other Veteran shuttle services.