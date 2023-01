Spirituality PTSD Support Group

Chaplain Service, in its dedication to fulfilling our commitment to a holistic approach to patient care, will again offer this weekly group to address PTSD issues from a spiritual perspective.

Prior and new members welcome. Group will be led by Father Cosmas Archibong, PhD.

For more information or to join contact Father Archibong at 203-932-5711 ext. 2414 or 5197.

