Greater Bridgeport Veterans Coffee House
When:
Sat. Jan 21, 2023, 10:00 am – 11:00 am ET
Where:
Labor Union Hall
1139 Fairfield Avenue
Bridgeport , CT
Cost:
Free
Informal gathering for veterans of all ages and eras of service to meet, socialize and connect with each other. Information available on various federal, state, and local benefits.
Speakers:
Pasquale Deluca - Minority Veterans Coordinator , VA Connecticut Healthcare System
Mary Nanette Harris - American Legion
Brandon Blank - Veteran Liaison, Office of Congressman Jim Himes
No registration required. For more information contact Adele at 203-843-1244
