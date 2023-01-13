Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Greater Bridgeport Veterans Coffee House

When:

Sat. Jan 21, 2023, 10:00 am – 11:00 am ET

Where:

Labor Union Hall

1139 Fairfield Avenue

Bridgeport , CT

Cost:

Free

Informal gathering for veterans of all ages and eras of service to meet, socialize and connect with each other. Information available on various federal, state, and local benefits.

Speakers:

Pasquale Deluca - Minority Veterans Coordinator , VA Connecticut Healthcare System

Mary Nanette Harris  - American Legion

Brandon Blank - Veteran Liaison, Office of Congressman Jim Himes

No registration required. For more information contact Adele at 203-843-1244

 

See more events

Last updated: