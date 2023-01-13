Greater Bridgeport Veterans Coffee House

When: Sat. Jan 21, 2023, 10:00 am – 11:00 am ET Where: Labor Union Hall 1139 Fairfield Avenue Bridgeport , CT Cost: Free

Informal gathering for veterans of all ages and eras of service to meet, socialize and connect with each other. Information available on various federal, state, and local benefits.

Speakers:

Pasquale Deluca - Minority Veterans Coordinator , VA Connecticut Healthcare System

Mary Nanette Harris - American Legion

Brandon Blank - Veteran Liaison, Office of Congressman Jim Himes

No registration required. For more information contact Adele at 203-843-1244