VA2K Walk and Roll

VA’s 13th annual VA2K Walk & Roll is back with goals of moving the body in support of your whole health and well-being, while also helping homeless veterans. This free event is Wednesday, May 17 at VA Connecticut Healthcare System from 11am to 1pm. Participants can drop in any time during event hours to complete this 1.24-mile course on VA grounds.

West Haven campus , 950 Campbell Avenue, meet near the COVID 19 testing tent by the Building 2 Emergency Room entrance

Newington campus, 555 Willard Avenue, meet near the flagpole

To help area homeless veterans, participants are encouraged but not required to bring a voluntary donation. Donations will be accepted throughout the month. Our current wish list includes:

Gift cards (for gas or groceries)

Wireless phone chargers

First Aid Kits (no medication)

Monetary donations (Checks should be made out to “VA Connecticut HCS” with “VA2K” in the memo line)

Since 2011, more than $3 million in donations of these type have been raised nationally to help homeless veterans.

“By offering participants a way to help homeless Veterans while also promoting whole health and moving the body, the VA2K Walk & Roll is a positive event for both the community and VA,” said Brett Rusch, MD, acting director.

Community groups interested in participating should contact Christine Bihday at Christine.Bihday@va.gov or 203-937-2711 ext. 15585.