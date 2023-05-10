Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

National Nurses Week Awards and Recognition Ceremony

National Nurses Week is May 6-12

When:

Thu. May 11, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Where:

Newington VA Clinic

Building 1 - By the flagpole

Cost:

Free

May is National Nurses Month. VA Connecticut Healthcare System will honor and recognize members of our Nursing Service. Keynote speaker is Dr. Linda Spoonster Schwartz, former state of Connecticut Commissioner of Veterans Affairs. Dr. Schwartz served in the Air Force Nurse Corps during the Vietnam War and is the national treasurer for the Vietnam Veterans of America.

