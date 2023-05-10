National Nurses Week Awards and Recognition Ceremony
National Nurses Week is May 6-12
When:
Thu. May 11, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
Building 1 - By the flagpole
Cost:
Free
May is National Nurses Month. VA Connecticut Healthcare System will honor and recognize members of our Nursing Service. Keynote speaker is Dr. Linda Spoonster Schwartz, former state of Connecticut Commissioner of Veterans Affairs. Dr. Schwartz served in the Air Force Nurse Corps during the Vietnam War and is the national treasurer for the Vietnam Veterans of America.See more events