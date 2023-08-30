Skip to Content
Patient Walk-in Flu Shot Clinic (West Haven)

When:

Mon. Sep 18, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm ET

Repeats

Where:

West Haven VA Medical Center

Primary Care, Bldg. 2, 1st floor

950 Campbell Avenue

West Haven, CT

Cost:

Free

No appointment necessary. Open to all patients enrolled with the VA health care system.

Be advised that the Bldg. 2 patient parking lot (#4) in front of the main entrance is closed for construction activity. Shuttle service is available from lots 10 & 18.  

Tue. Sep 19, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm ET

Wed. Sep 20, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm ET

Thu. Sep 21, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm ET

Fri. Sep 22, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm ET

