Patient Walk-in Flu Shot Clinic (West Haven)
When:
Mon. Sep 18, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm ET
Repeats
Where:
Primary Care, Bldg. 2, 1st floor
950 Campbell Avenue
West Haven, CT
Cost:
Free
No appointment necessary. Open to all patients enrolled with the VA health care system.
Be advised that the Bldg. 2 patient parking lot (#4) in front of the main entrance is closed for construction activity. Shuttle service is available from lots 10 & 18.
Mon. Sep 18, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm ETAdd to Calendar
Tue. Sep 19, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm ETAdd to Calendar
Wed. Sep 20, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm ETAdd to Calendar
Thu. Sep 21, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm ETAdd to Calendar
Fri. Sep 22, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm ETAdd to Calendar