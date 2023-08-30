Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic (Newington)
When:
Wed. Sep 13, 2023, 8:00 am – 2:30 pm ET
Repeats
Where:
Tent area in the parking lot near the skating rink
555 Willard Avenue
Newington, CT
Cost:
Free
No appointment necessary. Open to all patients enrolled with the VA health care system.
Wed. Sep 13, 2023, 8:00 am – 2:30 pm ET
Wed. Sep 20, 2023, 8:00 am – 2:30 pm ET
Wed. Sep 27, 2023, 8:00 am – 2:30 pm ET
Wed. Oct 4, 2023, 8:00 am – 2:30 pm ET
Wed. Oct 11, 2023, 8:00 am – 2:30 pm ET
Wed. Oct 18, 2023, 8:00 am – 2:30 pm ET
Wed. Oct 25, 2023, 8:00 am – 2:30 pm ET