Campus map

Directions

From the west:

Drive east on Interstate 84 to exit 39A (State Route 9 south)

Follow State Route 9 south to exit 29 (Ella Grasso Boulevard and State Route 175)

Turn left onto Ella Grasso Boulevard

Turn right at the traffic light following signs to State Route 175

Turn left at the traffic light onto State Route 175 east (Cedar Street)

Turn left at the third traffic light onto State Route 173 north (Willard Avenue)

Turn left at the second traffic light into the VA grounds

From the east:

From the south:

Drive north on Interstate 91 to exit 22 onto State Route 9 north

Follow State Route 9 north to exit 29 (State Route 175)

Turn right at the traffic light onto State Route 175 east (Cedar Street)

Turn left at the third traffic light onto State Route 173 north (Willard Avenue)

Turn left at the second traffic light into the VA grounds

From the north:

Drive south on Interstate 91 and take exit 28 onto State Route 5 and State Route 15 south (Newington and Wethersfield)

Follow State Route 5 and State Route 15 south and take exit at Route 175 west (Newington and New Britain)

Turn right at the fifth traffic light onto State Route 173 north (Willard Avenue)

Turn left at the second traffic light into the VA grounds

Additional GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Newington VA Clinic

555 Willard Avenue

Newington, CT 06111-2631

Intersection: Willard Avenue and Sunset Road

Coordinates: 41°42'7.73"N 72°44'16.28"W