Campus map

Directions

From the north:

Follow Interstate 91 south to Interstate 95 south and take Exit 43.

At the end of the ramp, take a right onto First Avenue.

At the first traffic light, take a left onto Spring Street.

At the first traffic light, take a right onto Campbell Avenue.

Turn left at the blinking yellow light (approximately 1/2 block) into the VA grounds.

From the south:

Follow Interstate 95 north and take Exit 43.

At the end of the ramp, take a left onto Campbell Avenue.

Pass two traffic lights.

Turn left at the blinking yellow light into the VA grounds.

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

West Haven VA Medical Center

950 Campbell Avenue

West Haven, CT 06516-2770

Intersection: Campbell Avenue and Dana Street

Coordinates: 41°17'3.57"N 72°57'26.28"W