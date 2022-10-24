Medication Take Back Day Oct. 29

PRESS RELEASE

October 24, 2022

Print

West Haven , CT — Non-Veterans can dispose of old and unused medications at the West Haven and Newington campuses on Saturday, Oct. 29 .

Members of the public can dispose of expired prescriptions, including controlled substances at the VA Connecticut Healthcare System Medication Take Back Day on Saturday, October 29 from 10am to 2pm. Locations are the main entrances at the West Haven campus, 950 Campbell Avenue and the Newington campus, 555 Willard Avenue.

VA is aligning with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), welcoming non-Veterans to its health facilities across the nation for the purpose of safe and secure drug disposal on designated dates during the year. Any member of the public is welcome, regardless of any affiliation to Veterans or VA.

On Friday,

“We are pleased to welcome non-Veteran members of our community to VA Connecticut for our first-ever public VA Take Back Day. I encourage people to dispose of old and unused prescriptions in this safe and secure manner,” said Russell Armstead, CGFM, Acting Medical Center Director.

“It’s important for each of us to clean out our medicine cabinets regularly and to dispose of medications to protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our environment.”

This action is the result of legislation signed into law by President Biden on July 29, 2021. The Dispose Unused Medications and Prescription (DUMP) Opioids Act requires VA to establish designated time periods when Veterans and non-Veterans can dispose of opioids and other controlled substance medications at covered VA facilities. A covered facility is a VA medical facility with an onsite pharmacy and/or a physical location dedicated for law enforcement purposes.

Civilians who can’t participate in VA Take Back Days can use DEA’s Public Disposal Locations Search Tool to find year-round collection sites. DEA holds twice yearly Take Back Days, on the last Saturday in the months of April and October.

Veterans enrolled for VA care can bring their expired and unused medications to their VA site of care for disposal any time by contacting their local VA Police Service or VA Pharmacy.