Storm Water Drainage Draft Reports
PRESS RELEASE
March 28, 2022
West Haven , CT — In accordance with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (CTDEEP) general permit for the discharge of water from small municipal separate storm sewer systems, copies of the draft annual report are available for public review and comment for 45-days.
Hard copies are also available for review in the West Haven Safety Office, Building 15A weekdays from 7am-4pm or the Newington Facilities Management Service Office (Building 3) weekdays from 8am-4pm. Contact Tom Hemenway, Green Environmental Management Services Program Manager for more information. He can be reached at 203-932-5711 ext. 2767 or at Thomas.Hemenway@VA.gov.